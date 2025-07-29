Starmer says UK will recognise Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to ceasefire

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 29th July 2025 9:54 pm IST
PM of the UK Keir Starmer
PM of the UK Keir Starmer

London: Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in September – unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza and takes steps toward long-term peace.

Starmer called ministers together for a rare summertime Cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza.

He told them that Britain will recognise a state of Palestine before the United Nations General Assembly, “unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two state solution.”

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 29th July 2025 9:54 pm IST

