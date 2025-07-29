Starmer says UK will recognise Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to ceasefire

London: Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in September – unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza and takes steps toward long-term peace.

Starmer called ministers together for a rare summertime Cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza.

Also Read Trump, Starmer to discuss Gaza amid Israeli strikes killing 34 Palestinians

He told them that Britain will recognise a state of Palestine before the United Nations General Assembly, “unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two state solution.”