Canada to send 4 tanks to Ukraine: Report

Ottawa: Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand is set to announce that his country will be sending four battle tanks to Ukraine.

In addition to the initial four Leopard 2 tanks, Canada is considering sending more tanks at a later date, CTV News reported, citing government sources.

The Canadian Armed Forces currently has 82 German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks, but they are in various states of serviceability, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report.

Also Read Canada welcomes record number of French-speaking immigrants

On Wednesday, Germany and the US announced they would be organising the shipment of dozens of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.