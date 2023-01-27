Canada to send 4 tanks to Ukraine: Report

In addition to the initial four Leopard 2 tanks, Canada is considering sending more tanks at a later date, CTV News reported, citing government sources.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 27th January 2023 7:30 am IST
Canada to send 4 tanks to Ukraine: Report
Representative Image

Ottawa: Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand is set to announce that his country will be sending four battle tanks to Ukraine.

In addition to the initial four Leopard 2 tanks, Canada is considering sending more tanks at a later date, CTV News reported, citing government sources.

The Canadian Armed Forces currently has 82 German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks, but they are in various states of serviceability, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report.

Also Read
Canada welcomes record number of French-speaking immigrants

On Wednesday, Germany and the US announced they would be organising the shipment of dozens of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button