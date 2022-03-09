Canada to send another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced sending another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine amid heavy fighting between Russia and Ukraine which entered the fourteenth day today.

Trudeau told that he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed sanctions against Russia and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

“Just spoke with Pres Zelenskyy. I let him know that Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment. Discussed sanctions against Russia & humanitarian assistance for Ukraine,” tweeted Trudeau.

The Canadian PM further stated that he had invited Zelenskyy to address Canada’s Parliament.

“I invited President @ZelenskyyUa to address Canada’s Parliament. Canadians have been inspired by the bravery and resiliency of Ukrainians and the leadership the President has shown, and I know they are eager to hear directly from him,” added Trudeau.

President Joe Biden and European leaders are facing political and geopolitical heat after Russian President Vladimir Putin crossed the red line by launching military operations in Ukraine.

Moreover, Zelenskyy daily videos highlighting his country’s heroism make it impossible to look away from the horror of the Russian military operation.

In the latest video message, Zelenskyy left his bunker and appeared defiantly in his government office, lauding Ukrainians protesting against Russian troops.

“(They say), ‘I’m here, it’s mine, and I won’t give it away. My city. My community. My Ukraine,’ ” Zelenskyy said in the message on Monday.