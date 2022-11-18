Canada widens NOC list for PR visa under Express Entry route

Canada which is struggling to address acute labour shortage has widened National Occupational Classification (NOC) list for Permanent Resident (PR) Visa under the Express Entry route as it prepares to welcome a record number of five lakh new immigrants by 2025.

The country added 16 new occupations including nurse aides, teacher assistants to the list making more persons eligible for PR visa.

Following are the new occupations added to NOC list

Payroll administrators Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants Sheriffs and bailiffs Correctional service officers By-law enforcement and other regulatory officers Estheticians, electrologists and related occupations Residential and commercial installers and servicers Pest controllers and fumigators Other repairers and servicers Transport truck drivers Bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators Heavy equipment operators Aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors

PR visa under Express Entry route

Express Entry is a point-based mechanism for skilled persons to immigrate to Canada on a PR visa.

Those who are aspiring to go to the country on a PR visa under the Express Entry route have to create an online profile on Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website.

Once registered, aspirants enter into the Express Entry pool and they will be ranked based on the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

Aspirants whose CRS score is more than the cutoff will receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) and after completing formalities, they can fly to Canada on a PR visa.

Benefits of Canadian PR visa

The validity of a Canadian PR visa is five years. During this period, the visa holders will be allowed to work, study, etc.

In most cases, they will be treated as citizens.

Apart from it, if they reside in the country for at least three years out of five, they become eligible for citizenship.