Canadian PM Trudeau reignites diplomatic row with India

His comment comes amid a raging diplomatic fracas with India

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th October 2023 7:06 am IST
Trudeau govt faces flak for not disclosing entire cost of Montana trip during Easter
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

New Delhi: In a fresh provocation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on X that he has discussed India “and the importance of upholding — and respecting — the rule of law” with Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, the President of the United Arab Emirates.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In a post on Sunday, he said: “On the phone today, His Highness Mohammed Bin Zayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding — and respecting — the rule of law.”

His comment comes amid a raging diplomatic fracas with India following Canada’s allegation that Indian officials are involved in the murder of a Canadian citizen.

MS Education Academy

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and one of India’s most-wanted terrorists. India has strongly refuted the allegations.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th October 2023 7:06 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button