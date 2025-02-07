‘Candidate poaching’: ACB at Kejriwal’s house to ‘take complaint’ against BJP

New Delhi: High political drama unfolded in the national capital on Friday, February 7, as an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) team reached Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at 5, Ferozeshah Road in New Delhi.

On Thursday, Kejriwal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to lure 16 AAP candidates to destabilise his party ahead of the election results.

Delhi went to polls on February 5 for the 70-member Assembly and results will be announced after counting of votes on Saturday.

The ACB’s visit was prompted by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who ordered a probe into Kejriwal’s allegations. However, the situation turned tense as AAP leaders refused to let the ACB officials meet Kejriwal, accusing them of acting under the BJP’s influence.

‘ACB sent to receive complaint from Kejriwal’ AAP

AAP’s legal cell chief Sanjeev Nasiar said the ACB does not have either a warrant or mandate for investigation. They are just sitting outside Kejriwal’s house and are unclear about their purpose, he added.

“We have not allowed them to enter Kejriwal’s house and meet him. When we asked why they were there, they said they were sent to receive a complaint from Kejriwal.

“But (AAP Rajya Sabha MP) Sanjay Singh has already reached their office to file a complaint. They are just taking orders from someone else over the phone. It’s just a political stunt of the BJP,” Nasiar said.

Singh alleged that more than 16 AAP candidates have been approached in an attempt to break them away from the party.

“We have already released the phone number of one such instance and are now going to file a complaint. All details will be revealed during the inquiry. I challenge the BJP to take action against at least one,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

The political slugfest intensified after the LG’s directive, which followed a representation from Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal urging action against AAP’s claims.