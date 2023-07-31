Why did police take 14 days to register FIR in Manipur viral video case: SC

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday questioned the Manipur police over the delay in filing an FIR in the case from May 4, where two Kuki women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob.

A 26-second video from Manipur has triggered outrage in the whole country where two women were stripped naked, assaulted and paraded by a mob.

The incident allegedly took place on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur.

After a video of the same went viral, the police were forced to swing into action and arrested seven people, including the main accused.

“Supreme Court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 when the incident happened on May 4. What were the police doing from May 4 to May 18? The incident came to light that women are being paraded naked and at least two were raped. What were the police doing?” the Supreme Court asked the Central government.

He also slammed a counsel for attempting to justify what happened in Manipur by comparing it with other states saying “this and this happened elsewhere” and discussing crimes against women in Bengal, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

“Are you saying protect all daughters of India or don’t protect anyone?”, the CJI questioned the counsel.

“Undoubtedly there are crimes which are taking place against women across the country- that is our social reality. But here, we are dealing with something which is of unprecedented magnitude, namely crimes and perpetration of violence against women in a situation of communal and sectarian strife,” Live Law quoted Chandrachud as saying.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that crimes against women are taking place in all parts. The only answer is this. You cannot excuse what is taking place in one part of the country like Manipur on the ground that similar crimes are happening in other parts too. Questions is how do we deal with Manipur. Mention that,” he added.