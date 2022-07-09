Can’t deny entry to non-Hindus with faith in a deity to temples, says Madras HC

The Madras high court recently observed that people belonging to other religions, and having faith in a Hindu deity can not be denied entry into a temple.

A division bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha observed the same while addressing public interest litigation seeking the prevention of non-Hindus from participating Kumbabishegam festival of Arulmighu Adikesava Perumal Thirukovil at Thiruvattar, reported Bar and Bench.

The petition was filed by a devotee named C Soman as a result of an invitation to the conduct Kumbabishegam festival. A Christian minister was also part of the guest list. While dealing with the case, the bench observed that a number of devotional songs penned by Dr KJ Yesudas, a Christian, are played in various places of worship.

The Bench further observed that during the Kumbaabhishegam of a temple, the authorities would not have time to check each and every person’s religious identity to allow them into the temple. On the basis of this argument, the bench said, “In case a person belonging to another religion has faith in deity it can’t be prevented, nor can his entry to the temple be prohibited”