Capgemini Bengaluru daycare staff lock toddlers in machines, on the run

Bengaluru: The five staff members of a Bengaluru daycare centre accused of physically abusing toddlers are absconding, with their mobile phones switched off, even as police have launched a manhunt and intensified their investigation into the shocking incident.

The accused, identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu, have been booked by the HAL Police after disturbing videos allegedly showing children being assaulted surfaced on social media and were forwarded to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Police officials conducted a spot mahazar (scene inspection) at the daycare centre on Thursday, July 2, while senior officers visited the facility to gather evidence. The daycare centre was reportedly being operated through an outsourced arrangement.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh termed the incident “serious” and “heinous” after reviewing the videos.

SIT comprising senior officers formed

“After seeing the videos, it is evident that this is a serious case. Such heinous acts should never take place. The Child Welfare Committee has lodged a complaint, and we will investigate the matter thoroughly. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the five women in connection with the incident,” he said.

The Commissioner said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior officers has been constituted.

Also Read FIR filed over alleged abuse at Bengaluru daycare centre

“The videos clearly indicate that this is a serious issue. We have registered a case. The Joint Commissioner of Police (East), the in-charge DCP of Whitefield, and a woman police officer from the South-East Division have been entrusted with the investigation,” he said.

“There are two important aspects to this case. First, such incidents should never occur, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible. Second, we will obtain details of all similar daycare units from the concerned department. If any of them are found violating prescribed norms and conditions, they will be shut down,” the Commissioner added.

Investigation to focus on abuse, not how the videos came to light

He said the focus of the investigation would be on the alleged abuse rather than how the videos came into the public domain.

“How the videos surfaced is not the important issue. The brutal incident shown in the videos is what matters. We have received all relevant details from the concerned department and are proceeding with the investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, DCP (South-East) Mohammed Sujitha visited the daycare centre and inspected the premises. Police are examining CCTV footage and have collected preliminary information as part of the investigation.

The case was registered at the HAL Police Station against the five employees of the Society General Baby Care Centre, operating on the premises of a private firm in Brookefield.

The FIR has been filed under Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, based on a complaint lodged by Tilakesh Kumar (32), a state government employee and resident of K.R. Puram.

According to the complaint, the alleged abuse came to light after the Child Welfare Committee received videos and photographs purportedly showing children being subjected to physical violence and intimidation inside the daycare centre.

Police said the accused, who were entrusted with caring for toddlers, allegedly resorted to inhuman methods whenever children cried or became restless.

Staff members allegedly placed them inside washing machine, inserted pipes into their mouths

The FIR contains disturbing allegations that staff members allegedly placed children inside a washing machine to frighten them, forced them to sit on a western-style toilet, inserted a water pipe into their mouths and forcefully released water into them. It further alleges that some children were locked inside bathrooms as punishment and that they were routinely beaten and intimidated.

Horrifying videos have come to light in the Bengaluru daycare abuse case. Footage shows children being forced into washing machines and abused at the daycare.



The five staff members of the daycare accused of physically abusing the toddlers are currently absconding, with their… pic.twitter.com/dudOY91iXq — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 2, 2026

The videos and photographs allegedly show children crying in fear while being subjected to physical and mental abuse.

Police are now verifying the authenticity of the videos, recording statements from parents, staff and other witnesses, and collecting additional evidence. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accused, whose mobile phones remain switched off.

The investigation is continuing.