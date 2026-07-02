FIR filed over alleged abuse at Bengaluru daycare centre

Bengaluru: A shocking case of alleged child abuse has surfaced at a daycare centre operating inside the premises of an IT company in Bengaluru, after videos purportedly showing caregivers physically assaulting and mistreating toddlers went viral on social media. Following a complaint received through the Child Helpline, the HAL Police have registered an FIR against five female caregivers employed at the facility.

The incident reportedly took place at the Society Generale Baby Care Centre located within the Capgemini campus in Brookefield. The daycare is used by employees of the IT company, who leave their young children at the facility while they are at work.

According to the complaint, the caregivers allegedly subjected children, most of them around two years of age, to physical abuse whenever they cried or became restless. The disturbing videos, which have since circulated widely online, allegedly capture multiple instances of children being handled in a cruel and inhumane manner.

Among the allegations, the videos purportedly show staff placing a child inside a washing machine drum as a form of punishment. In another alleged incident, a caregiver is seen forcing a toilet jet spray into a child’s mouth and spraying water directly inside. The videos also reportedly show children being locked inside a washroom and threatened into remaining silent while crying in fear.

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The visuals have triggered widespread outrage among parents and the public, raising serious concerns about the safety and monitoring of private daycare facilities operating within corporate campuses.

After the videos went viral, the Child Helpline lodged a formal complaint with the police, prompting immediate action. Based on the complaint, the HAL Police registered an FIR against five caregivers under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Police have begun examining the authenticity of the viral videos and are recording statements from the daycare management, staff members and parents of the affected children. Investigators are also expected to verify whether the incidents occurred over a prolonged period and whether there were previous complaints against the facility.

Authorities said further legal action will be initiated based on the findings of the investigation. Officials from the Department of Women and Child Development are also expected to examine whether the daycare centre complied with mandatory child safety norms and licensing requirements.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter oversight of daycare centres and childcare institutions, with parents demanding stringent action against those responsible and stronger safeguards to ensure the safety and well-being of young children.