Capgemini to conduct exceller pooled campus drive for freshers – Here’re details

Hyderabad: France-based multinational company Capgemini is going to conduct exceller pooled campus drive for engineering and MCA freshers.

As per the details provided on the company’s website, candidates graduating in the 2022 batch are only eligible for the drive.

Eligibility for Capgemini exceller pooled campus drive

In order to be eligible for the drive, the candidates must hold MCA, B.E, B.Tech, M.E or M.Tech degrees. Though all branches of B.E and B.Tech are eligible, in M.E and M.Tech, students who belong to Information Technology, Information Science, or Computer Science are eligible. They must have at least 60 percent in Diploma, graduation, and postgraduate.

Apart from it, the gap between academic milestone stages (X, XII, Degree and Post-Graduation) must not be more than one year. There should not be any gap within an academic milestone.

At the time of applying for the drive, the candidates should not have any backlog.

Selection process

The selection process for the Capgemini exceller pooled campus drive for freshers includes the following stages

Technical assessment pseudocode MCQ-based English communication test Game-based aptitude test Behavioural competency profiling Technical and HR interview

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited to the selection process which will be done in virtual mode.

How to apply for the drive

Interested and eligible candidates can register online on the official website of Capgemini (click here) on or before December 15, 2022. The assessments will begin on December 18, 2022.

It may be noted that candidates who have already appeared in the Capgemini campus drive in 2022 are not eligible for the drive.

For more details candidates can read the official website of the company (click here).