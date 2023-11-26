Captain Pranjal laid to rest, parents express gratitude to everyone

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2023 4:19 pm IST
Rajouri encounter
Armed forces personnel pay tribute to Captain MV Pranjal who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI11_25_2023_000129B)

Bengaluru: The parents of Captain M V Pranjal, who made the supreme sacrifice during a gun battle with terrorists in Kashmir have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who was part of his last rites.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The 29-year-old Pranjal, an engineering graduate from the prestigious National Defence Academy, was killed during a gun battle with terrorists on Wednesday. His last rites were performed with full honours on Saturday.

“Our dear boy Pranju was laid to rest as brave soldier Captain M V Pranjal. The love, honour and respect he received was immense and heartwarming to witness. We are humbled by today’s experience,” they said in a statement on Sunday.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Rajouri encounter: LeT commander, 1 more soldier killed; toll rises to 7

“Heartfelt gratitude to every single person who was a part of Pranjal’s final march towards Veergati,” they added.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were among those who paid their homage to the brave heart.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2023 4:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button