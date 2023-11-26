Captain Pranjal laid to rest, parents express gratitude to everyone

Bengaluru: The parents of Captain M V Pranjal, who made the supreme sacrifice during a gun battle with terrorists in Kashmir have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who was part of his last rites.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Thousands of people gathered in procession of the Capt. MV Pranjal, who lost his life in action during the Rajouri encounter in J&K. pic.twitter.com/X9CXr3Ted5 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

The 29-year-old Pranjal, an engineering graduate from the prestigious National Defence Academy, was killed during a gun battle with terrorists on Wednesday. His last rites were performed with full honours on Saturday.

“Our dear boy Pranju was laid to rest as brave soldier Captain M V Pranjal. The love, honour and respect he received was immense and heartwarming to witness. We are humbled by today’s experience,” they said in a statement on Sunday.

“Heartfelt gratitude to every single person who was a part of Pranjal’s final march towards Veergati,” they added.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were among those who paid their homage to the brave heart.