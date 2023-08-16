Captivating Hearts: Pakistani bride’s unique Saree choice stuns

Fajar's choice of attire and accessories reflects the beauty of embracing individuality while honouring tradition in a world where weddings are a canvas for cultural expression

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Published: 16th August 2023 4:56 pm IST
Pakistani bride Fajar (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Despite their seven-decade separation, India and Pakistan have found common ground through shared interests. Their cultural harmony is often visible at weddings, where similar designs, colours, and patterns unite the two countries. The unconventional choice of a recent Pakistani bride made headlines, demonstrating the harmonious blend of traditions. 

A Special Saree Affair for a Pakistani Bride 

Fajar, a Pakistani bride from a few years ago, defied convention by wearing a maroonish red saree on her wedding day. While sarees aren’t typically worn by Pakistani brides, Fajar’s bold decision to embrace the vibrant Indian attire highlighted her distinct style. Her saree, which was adorned with intricate gold embroidery and delicate gota patti work, was a striking combination of elegance and audacity. 

Bridal aura that shines

Fajar dressed up her saree with a matching blouse and a sheer dupatta with golden frills and a captivating border. Her gold jewellery, which featured green pearl drops, complemented her outfit perfectly. Choker necklaces, multi-tiered necklaces, earrings, and a maang teeka, as well as haath phools, gold kadas, and kaleeras, adorned her, creating a stunning bridal ensemble. 

Fajar’s nikah ceremony makeup was flawless, with rosy cheeks, accentuated brows, winged eyes, and a bold red lip. Her hairstyle, a neatly combed middle-parted bun, exuded sophistication, while her face radiated a radiant bridal glow. Her choices had resulted in her being truly enchanting. 

Fajar’s choice of attire and accessories reflects the beauty of embracing individuality while honouring tradition in a world where weddings are a canvas for cultural expression. Her decision to wear a saree to her nikah ceremony symbolises India and Pakistan’s harmonious relationship, where diversity thrives and shared interests continue to connect hearts across borders. 

