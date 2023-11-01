Capturing Moments: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

Mahbubnagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Mahbubnagar, Telangana, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) Bhupalpally: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with farmers and their families during a visit to the Kaleshwaram project in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) Bhupalpally: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with Kummari Tirupathamma whose husband Chandraiah committed suicide due to farm loan at her Jillea village in Bhupalpally district, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) Nagarkurnool: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd during a public meeting at Kalwakurthy, in Nagarkurnool district, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) Nagarkurnool: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by other party leaders during a public meeting at Kalwakurthy ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly election, in Nagarkurnool district, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)