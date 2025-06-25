Car catches fire on PVNR flyover, traffic movement affected

The fire was extinguished within 15-20 minutes, and no casualties have been reported.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 25th June 2025 7:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: A car caught on fire at the PVNR flyover on Wednesday, June 25, causing traffic movement to slow down towards Rethibowli.

The fire department was alerted of the fire at 3:51 pm, after which the Rajendra Nagar fire officials rushed to the spot. The fire was extinguished within 15-20 minutes, and no casualties have been reported.

Details on the owner of the car and the cause of the fire are awaited.

Earlier, on Monday, June 23, a fire broke out on the first floor of a commercial building in Bagh Amberpet, Shivam Road, where jute and stationery items were stored.

The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

