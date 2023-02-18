Car driver decamps with Rs 7 cr jewellery in Hyderabad

Radhika who owns a shop at Madhapur gave over gold and diamond studded ornaments to the driver Srinivas asking him to hand it over to a customer at Madhuranagar S R Nagar.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 18th February 2023 12:28 pm IST

Hyderabad: A driver decamped with gold and diamond ornaments worth crores of rupees belonging to a jewellery shop owner at S R Nagar on Friday night.

The SR Nagar police stated that the jewellery shop owner Radhika who owns a shop at Madhapur handed over gold and diamond studded ornaments to the driver Srinivas asking him to deliver them to a customer at Madhuranagar S R Nagar.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Woman strips on WhatsApp video call, honey traps man for Rs 5 lakh

The driver, however, didn’t hand over the jewellery to the customer and went out of contact with Radhika.

After repeated attempts to contact him failed, the shop owner came to SR Nagar Police station and filed a complaint.

The worth of the jewellery is around Rs 7 crores. A case has been booked and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 18th February 2023 12:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button