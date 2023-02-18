Car driver decamps with Rs 7 cr jewellery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A driver decamped with gold and diamond ornaments worth crores of rupees belonging to a jewellery shop owner at S R Nagar on Friday night.

The SR Nagar police stated that the jewellery shop owner Radhika who owns a shop at Madhapur handed over gold and diamond studded ornaments to the driver Srinivas asking him to deliver them to a customer at Madhuranagar S R Nagar.

The driver, however, didn’t hand over the jewellery to the customer and went out of contact with Radhika.

After repeated attempts to contact him failed, the shop owner came to SR Nagar Police station and filed a complaint.

The worth of the jewellery is around Rs 7 crores. A case has been booked and an investigation is underway.