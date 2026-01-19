Car flips after hitting parked vehicle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A car, allegedly driven at a high speed, collided with a parked car in Hyderabad’s Neredmet police limits and flipped on Sunday, January 18.

The accident occurred at Deendayal Nagar, the timing of the accident is unclear. A CCTV footage shared on social media shows a white SUV coming from the opposite direction and hitting the parked car in a narrow lane.

A car, allegedly driven at a high speed, collided with a parked car in Hyderabad's Neredmet police limits and flipped on Sunday, January 18.



pic.twitter.com/xTkC9FHXe0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 19, 2026

Following the collision, the SUV turned turtle and residents rushed to check on the driver.

According to reports, no one was injured in the collision.

Speaking to Siasat.com Naredmet police said, “The driver has been booked for rash and negligent driving under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

The police clarified that the driver was not drunk at the time of the accident.