Car runs over sleepers on footpath in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, 1 dead

The accident occurred at 4 am when the speeding car was heading to Jubilee Hills.

Hyderabad: One person died and two others were injured when a car ran over people asleep on the footpath in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills early on Saturday, January 25.

The incident took place near the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital at Banjara Hills Road number 10. The police suspect this is a case of death due to rash and negligent driving.

The accident occurred at 4 am when the speeding car was heading to Jubilee Hills. The vehicle climbed the pavement and hit people sleeping on it. Following the accident, the driver fled the spot.

The police have registered a case and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the driver.

