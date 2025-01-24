Video: Uttam Kumar escapes unhurt in convoy accident in Telangana

The minister was on his way to Huzurnagar from Janpahad Dargah on an official programme when the accident occurred.

Cars in Uttam Kumar Reddy's convoy damaged in accident

Hyderabad: Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy escaped unhurt after his convoy was caught in an accident in Suryapet on Friday, January 24.

The minister was on his way to Huzurnagar from Janpahad Dargah on an official programme when the accident occurred. No one was injured in the pile-up, however, three vehicles in the convoy were damaged.

The accident occurred when one of the cars in the convoy applied sudden brakes leading to the pile up. The minister later proceeded ahead in his vehicle leaving the damaged vehicles behind. A video of the cars stuck on the road causing traffic has been shared on social media.

