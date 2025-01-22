Narayanpur reservoir project to be completed within a year: Uttam Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday, January 22, promised that the Narayanpur reservoir project in Karimnagar district would be completed within a year.

His claims came as he visited the reservoir project along with Telangana transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam, Manakondur MLA K Satayanarayana and top government officials.

The Narayanpur reservoir project would be completed on a war footing and treated as the highest-priority project, minister Uttam Reddy said.

He said that nearly Rs 32 crore was required for land acquisition and another Rs 10 crore for the completion of other works. Once completed, the Narayanpur reservoir project would create an additional area of land spanning 70,000 acres that can be used for irrigation.

Reddy also announced that the pending works in the Yellampalli Reservoir would be completed within one year.

Additionally, minister Reddy inspected the Rudrangi Tank and other small irrigation projects in various constituencies of Karimnagar district. He also inaugurated the Primary Marketing Cooperation Society office in Gangadhar Mandal.

‘BRS neglected Narayanpur project for a decade’

While visiting the Narayanpur reservoir project, irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government completely neglected the project in their 10 years of power.

Minister Reddy accused them of wasting thousands of crores in the name of irrigation projects without achieving significant ayacut (area of land that can be irrigated). “The Congress government is focussed on achieving maximum ayacut with efficient use of funds,” he said.

After visiting the Narayanpur reservoir project, ministers and other leaders left to participate in a series of Gram Sabhas in the Karimnagar district on Wednesday.