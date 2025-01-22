No application deadlines for ration card, Indiramma Illu: Uttam Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Wednesday, January 22, that applications for welfare schemes such as ration cards and Indiramma Illu will remain open indefinitely, ensuring that all eligible residents of Telangana can benefit from them.

Reddy’s assurance was participating in the Praja Palana Gram Sabhas held in Manakondur, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, and Dharmapuri constituencies.

During the events, the minister said that the issuance of new ration cards would be done in a seamless and transparent manner.

The civil supplies minister urged the public to check their names in the beneficiary lists and apply during the ongoing gram sabhas or through designated officials.

Everyone eligible will be part of PDS

“Ration cards are a priority for almost all poor families. Therefore, we’ve decided to ensure that every eligible beneficiary becomes a part of the PDS through the new ration cards,” minister Reddy said.

“After completing the ration card process, as promised during elections, all ration cardholders will receive 6 kgs of fine rice per person free of cost. Unlike the coarse grain previously distributed, this initiative ensures food quality and prevents misuse. More than 50 per cent of coarse rice was inedible and used to be diverted by cardholders for other purposes. The new policy, which will cost the government an additional Rs 11,000 crore annually, reflects our commitment to people’s welfare,” he added.

Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the Congress government has raised the ‘Indiramma Rythu Bharosa’ support to Rs 12,000 per acre, exclusively benefiting cultivable landowners.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the government also introduced the ‘Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa Pathakam,’ providing Rs 12,000 annually to landless agricultural workers, ensuring financial assistance for those without land. Additionally, he stated that every family would receive an MGNREGS card, with the female member of each family entitled to Rs 12,000 per year.

‘Dont panic if name not listed’

“If your names are not found in the list of beneficiaries, don’t panic. Apply in the Gram Sabha or later through revenue divisional offices (RDOs) or other officials concerned. If you are deserving and eligible, you will surely get a house,” minister Reddy said.

Joining the civil supplies minister, Telangana’s transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar listed the Congress government’s welfare schemes since December 2023. These include free travel for women in RTC buses, free power up to 200 units, gas cylinders for Rs 500, free power for farmers, and crop loan waivers, among others, the Telangana irrigation minister Uttam Reddy said.

He advised people not to be misled by the propaganda of BRS and to continue supporting the Congress government. “Unlike the previous regime,” he said, “the Congress government is open to new ideas and constructive criticism.”

He added that the sole intention of the government was to serve the people efficiently. He expressed confidence that four new schemes being launched on January 26 would improve the lives of lakhs of people across the state.