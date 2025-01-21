Gram sabhas conducted in 4,098 GPs across Telangana on new schemes: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Gram sabhas were held in 4,098 gram panchayats across the state on Tuesday, January 21, the first day of the disclosure of beneficiaries of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa, Indiramma Illu, and new ration cards in Telangana.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka held a video conference with all the district collectors and ministers on Tuesday, regarding the conduct of gram sabhas and people’s response across the state on the first day of the initiative.

Addressing the meeting, Bhatti said that Rs 40,000 was being spent on implementing the four schemes.

Because of ration cards and Indiramma houses being given after ten years, he said that applications for these schemes have come on a large scale.

He said that those who couldn’t apply for new ration cards and Indiramma Illu could apply for the same during the gram sabhas and ward sabhas being held till January 24. He also said that the details of those owning land but not having a house, and those not owning either land or house needed to be disclosed in these gram sabhas.

He said that the beneficiaries list of new ration card holders hasn’t been announced till now, and only after thorough scrutiny, it will be announced.

Appreciating the district collectors for conducting the gram sabhas efficiently, Bhatti told them to ensure that the beneficiaries’ contact details including aadhar card and address needed to be collected without fail.