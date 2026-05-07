Car with five children overturns at PVNR Expressway, all escape

Hyderabad: A family, including five children, had a narrow escape from death after their speeding car overturned on the PVNR Expressway on Thursday, May 7, while returning from the Hyderabad Airport.

According to police, the accident occurred at Pillar No 145 towards Mehdipatnam. The vehicle, which was on high speed, lost control, hit the divider, flipped multiple times before landing on the opposite side of the expressway.

Fortunately, everyone escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The accident halted vehicular movement, leading to heavy congestion for hours. A crane was later brought in to remove the damaged vehicle from the road.