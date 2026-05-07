Car with five children overturns at PVNR Expressway, all escape

According to police, the accident occurred at Pillar No 145 towards Mehdipatnam.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2026 8:08 pm IST
Car overturns at PVNR Expressway with five children involved, all occupants safely escaped the accident.

Hyderabad: A family, including five children, had a narrow escape from death after their speeding car overturned on the PVNR Expressway on Thursday, May 7, while returning from the Hyderabad Airport.

According to police, the accident occurred at Pillar No 145 towards Mehdipatnam. The vehicle, which was on high speed, lost control, hit the divider, flipped multiple times before landing on the opposite side of the expressway.

Fortunately, everyone escaped with minor injuries, police said.

Subhan Bakery

The accident halted vehicular movement, leading to heavy congestion for hours. A crane was later brought in to remove the damaged vehicle from the road.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2026 8:08 pm IST

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