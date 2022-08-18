Case against BJYM’s Laddu Yadav for abusing Owaisi, taking out rally without permission

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha city incharge Laddu Yaddav for taking out a ‘Tiranaga rally’ without permission and abusing AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Independence Day. He was picked up by the cops on Thursday morning in connection with the case.

The First Information Report was filed on a complaint filed by sub inspector J Veerababu, of the Afzalgunj police station. He alleged that on August 15, Ram Yadav alias Laddu Yadav erected a stage in front of Bhageerathi Pooja Store at Begum Bazaar Chatri for taking out a rally without prior police permission. The program started at 10 am and road was blocked due to the subsequent gathering.

In the meantime, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi was passing through the road and on spotting him Laddu Yadav uttered provocative words targetting him.

He has been booked under 341 (wrongful restrain), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Thursday morning, Laddu Yadav was picked up by the police and shifted to Afzalgunj police station.