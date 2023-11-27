Case against Chiranjeevi and Trisha, read details inside

Case against Chiranjeevi and Trisha, read details inside
Chiranjeevi (left), Mansoor Ali Khan (centre)and Trisha Krishnan (right).

Hyderabad: In the middle of the continuing controversy involving Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who previously apologised to Trisha for his obscene comments, latest developments indicate his plan to serve a legal notice to Trisha, along with Megastar Chiranjeevi and actress Khushbu Sundar.

He claims that his remarks on tape were edited to make him appear to be talking indecently about Trisha, and he intends to provide proof of this through his attorney, Guru Dhananjayan. Khan declared, “I am set to file a case in court tomorrow, encompassing criminal and civil suits, as well as charges of disturbing public peace.”

After receiving a complaint from the National Commission for Women, Khan was the subject of a case opened by the Chennai Police. On November 23, he willingly went to a police interview.

After apologising and asking for Trisha’s forgiveness, Khan received a letter discussing divine forgiveness and human nature. Khan now plans to sue Khushbu, Trisha, and Chiranjeevi, claiming defamation, damages, criminal and civil lawsuits, planned rioting, public disturbance, and inciting others.

