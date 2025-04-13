Case booked after morphed content of Telangana CM surfaces on Facebook

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has registered a case over the circulation of morphed images and videos of chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Facebook.

The complaint was lodged by the chairman of the Telangana Fishermen Co-Operative Societies Federation (TGFCOF), Mettu Sai Kumar, at the Cybercrime police station Headquarters.

According to reports, the petition was submitted on April 3. The complainant alleged that manipulated content targeting the Telangana CM was shared via a Facebook profile, which included the URL for the content.

He further expressed suspicion that members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party were behind the creation and distribution of the posts.

The complainant demanded the immediate removal of the morphed images and videos, a thorough investigation into the matter, and preventive measures to avoid future occurrences.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2008, along with Sections 336(4), 353(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

TGCSB has initiated an inquiry to trace the origin of the manipulated content and track its distribution across social media platforms.

Further investigation is ongoing.