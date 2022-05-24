Case filed against Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly inciting religious sentiments

New Delhi: A case has been filed against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly inciting religious sentiments over the Gyanvapi mosque row.

The case which was filed in Varanasi court also alleged that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hurt the religious sentiment.

Advocate Harishankar Pandey alleged that both the leaders have tried to incite the religious sentiment by commenting on the Gyanvapi mosque row.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi mosque row

Recently, Asaduddin Owaisi said that he will not let the mosque meet the fate of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

He also said that bhakts of Godse (Nathuram Godse who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi) are spreading hatred against Muslims by raising issues such as hijab, job jihad, etc.

On the Gyanvapi mosque issue, Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of dividing people based on communal lines and creating fear among Muslims.

Gyanvapi mosque issue

Varanasi district court on Monday completed the hearing of the Gyanvapi mosque case. The court has reserved its judgment. The verdict is expected to come on Tuesday.

During the hearing, only 23 people, including 19 counsels and four petitioners, were allowed inside the courtroom.

While the Hindu side has sought permission for daily worship of Shringar Gauri in the Gyanvapi complex, the Muslim side raised the maintainability of the Places of Worship Act 1991.