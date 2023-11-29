Case filed against Congress’ Azharuddin for violating MCC

Hyderabad: A case was registered on Wednesday, November 29, against Jubilee Hills Congress candidate Mohammad Azharuddin for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) based on a complaint filed by a sub-inspector functioning as part of the Election Commission’s (EC) flying squad.

The sub-inspector in his complaint, stated that while he was patrolling in the limits of the Film Nagar Police Station, received credible information that Azharuddin along with some others was found conducting a meeting on the terrace of a house in Brindhavan colony, Toli Chowki.

The complaint further said that when the sub-inspector reached the spot along with his team, they found that the meeting was going on, which is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (conducting any meeting during silence period i.e., after 1700 hours on 28.11.2023.)

A case was booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 143 r/w 34 IPC (unlawful assembly), and Sec. 126 of the RP Act (Prohibition of public meetings during the period of forty-eight hours ending with hour fixed for conclusion of the poll).

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30, tomorrow and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.