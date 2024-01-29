Case filed against Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Venkatesh his brother Suresh Babu, and nephews Rana Daggubati and Abhiram Daggubati find themselves entangled in a legal battle over the demolition of Deccan Kitchen restaurant in the city.

According to multiple reports, the eatery, situated on the Daggubati family’s land in Jubilee Hills, was recently razed to the ground, leading to a petition filed by the restaurant’s owner, K. Nandakumar.

The Nampally court heard Nandakumar’s petition and subsequently ordered the initiation of a case against Venkatesh, Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati, and Abhiram Daggubati, reports said.

The investigation is currently underway.