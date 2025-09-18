Case filed in Hyderabad against RGV over IPS officer’s complaint

Ex-IPS officer Anjana Sinha alleges her name, career profile used without consent in RGV’s ‘Dhahanam’; Hyderabad police begin probe.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 18th September 2025 10:32 am IST
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) at Raidurgam police station in Hyderabad after former IPS officer Anjana Sinha lodged a complaint alleging misuse of her professional identity in the web series ‘Dhahanam’.

In her complaint, Sinha stated that the series portrayed her name and career profile without her knowledge or consent, and accused the makers of using her identity for commercial purposes.

She clarified that she has never met or interacted with the producers or director of the series and had not granted permission to use her details in any manner.

Dhahanam is a 2022 web series produced by Ram Gopal Varma and directed by Agasthya Manju.

The cast includes Abhishek Duhan and Isha Koppikar. It was available on MX Player but was later removed.

Spread across seven episodes, the web series revolves around revenge for the assassination of a communist labourer, leading to conflict with powerful village figures.

Acting on her complaint, Raidurgam police registered a case and said the matter is under investigation.

