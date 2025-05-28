Case filed over defamatory posts targeting AIMIM leaders

Hyderabad: A city-based advocate has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police, alleging that miscreants have posted defamatory and offensive content about AIMIM leaders, including its chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, on three social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Acting on this complaint, a case was registered on Monday, May 26.

Advocate Aziz Ur Rahman, who submitted the complaint, stated that these pages collectively have over 48,000 followers and were publishing morphed images, edited videos, and false information about several AIMIM leaders, including Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Also Read Video: Kiren Rijiju praises Asaduddin Owaisi for exposing Pakistan in Kuwait

He requested that authorities register an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Rahman also urged the immediate removal of the contentious content and the permanent blocking of these pages.

“These pages are deliberately creating communal discord and spreading misinformation that could lead to public unrest,” Rahman stated in his complaint.

The Cyber Crime Police acknowledged the complaint and registered a case under section 356 (defamation) of the BNS and the IT Act.