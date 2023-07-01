Case over remark against RSS: Complainant seeks admission of Rahul’s tweets by court

Thane: The counsel for a man, who has accused Rahul Gandhi of defaming the RSS by linking it to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, on Saturday sought admission of a few tweets by the Congress leader in the case in a court in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Advocate Nandu Phadke, who represented complainant Rajesh Kunte, said they had filed in the Bhiwandi court documents related to a few tweets by Gandhi as additional proof during the last hearing and sought their admission in the case on Saturday.

Kunte, a local activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has filed a private complaint against Gandhi over his statement at a rally in 2014 accusing the RSS of being involved in Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

Gandhi’s counsel advocate Narayan Iyer contended that the data was being filed nine years after the alleged incident which is an afterthought. Opposing the move, he said the tweets should not be taken on record.

Bhiwandi First Class Judicial Magistrate L C Wadikar heard both counsels and fixed the matter for orders for July 15, said advocate Iyer.

The hearing in the case will continue from August 5, said the counsels.

Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified as an MP after his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case, had appeared before the Bhiwandi court in June 2018 and pleaded not guilty.

The court in April granted a permanent exemption to Gandhi from appearing before it.