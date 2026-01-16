Case registered after alleged attack on Ashurkhana in Hyderabad

In a video circulated on social media platforms, a mob is seen pelting stones at the ashurkhana.

Alleged attack on Ashurkhana in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against unknown persons for allegedly attacking the Ashurkhana Shehzada Qasim at Mangalhath on Wednesday night. Special teams are on the ground to identify the miscreants.

In a video circulated on social media platforms, a mob is seen pelting stones at the ashurkhana and setting ablaze two vehicles parked outside.

The incident occurred on Wednesday after a person had allegedly damaged a flexi at the Puranapul Darwaza temple, triggering a protest.

The mob at Puranapul damaged a chilla and graves located at the Puranapul Darwaza.

The police were targeted and stones were hurled at them. Private vehicles were attacked too.

