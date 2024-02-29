Case registered against Raja Singh for making derogatory remarks

Wanaparthy: A case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks about a community.

According to the police, the case has been registered against the BJP MLA in Kothakota police station in Telangana.

“On 23 of this month, he (Raja Singh) participated in the Shivaji Maharaj statue inauguration program. At the end of the speech on the stage, he used filthy language against a community. A few Muslims elders gave a complaint on the 25th of this month. The case under section 295A was registered,” Manjunath Reddy, Sub-Inspector, Kothakota police station said.

T Raja is an MLA from Goshamahal constituency.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress party in Telangana’s Siddipet on Tuesday.

Tensions prevailed during the Prajahita Yatra taken out by BJP MP Bandi Sanjay.

According to the BJP, Congress goons attacked the Prahahita Yatra when it entered the Siddipet district.

Allegedly the Congress leaders tried to stop the Prajahita Yatra with sticks. The BJP MP Bandi Sanjay continued his yatra amid heavy police security in the Husnabad constituency.

Further warning the Congress party, Bandi Sanjay said, “I had respect and love for you, but you are thinking it’s cowardliness. I am not a coward. If you show arrogance like the BRS party, people will show their anger like they did to BRS. The Husnabad is a very peaceful place but they are trying to instigate and create law and order situation.”