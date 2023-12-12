Case registered against Sanjay Raut for article against PM in ‘Saamana’

Case was registered against Raut under various sections of Indian Penal Code.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 12th December 2023 8:27 am IST
Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut (left) Narendra Modi (right)

Yavatmal: Yavatmal police on Monday registered an offence against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for writing an allegedly objectionable article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, an official said.

The complaint was filed against Raut, who is the executive editor of the paper, by BJP Yavatmal convener Nitin Bhutada, he said.

As per the complaint, Bhutada claimed Raut had written an objectionable article against PM Modi on December 11.

A case was registered against Raut under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (A), 505 (2) and 124 (A) at Umarkhed police station for promoting enmity between different groups and other offences, the official said.

