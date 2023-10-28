Cash-for-questions case: Mahua to appear before ethics panel on Nov 2

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, amidst the storm regarding the cash-for-questions allegations, will appear before the Lok Sabha ethics committee on November 2.

She was earlier summoned on October 31. However, Moitra sought a fresh date stating that the summon date was released to the media before she received an official letter. She also said she had pre-committed programmes” in her constituency Krishnanagar.

“Chairman, Ethics Comm announced my 31/10 summons on live TV way before an official letter emailed to me at 19:20 hrs. All complaints and suo moto affidavits also released to media,” she said.

Did give credentials, confirms Moitra

The TMC MP in an interview with a news channel, admitted to giving her Lok Sabha login credentials to Hiranandani in return for a few makeup products. However, she claimed that the questions posed by Hiranandani were hers, and not otherwise as claimed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikanth Dubey.

She also denied allegations of taking bribes from Hiranandani and demanded the businessman to provide a “detailed verified list of the alleged gifts and favours he allegedly provided to me”.

Background

On October 15, Dubey claimed the TMC leader provided her Lok Sabha login credentials to Adani’s rival and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for cash and other expensive gifts.

The BJP MP accused Moitrra of letting the businessman “ask questions in the Parliament”. Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra and her immediate suspension from the House.

Moitra, on her part, responded to the allegations saying the CBI is welcome to investigate the matter.

Things turned vicious when Moitra’s photos, now where she is seen holding a cigar with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor started circulating on social media platforms.

However, it did not deter the TMC leader who said she was amused. In a post on X, Moitra said, “Most amused to see some personal photos of me being circulated on social media by BJP‘s troll sena. I like a green dress better than a white blouse. And why bother cropping – show the rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal’s women live a life. Not a lie.”

Moitra questioned Dubey’s education qualification and counter-accused him of obtaining fake certificates. She questioned why no probe was initiated against Dubey despite her raising charges against him of adopting fake certificates almost seven months back.

However, her party has decided to maintain a stoic silence on the issue. “The party has nothing to say on this issue. We think the person around whom this controversy is revolving is best suited to react to this,” TMC’s West Bengal general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.