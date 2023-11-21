Caste census is ‘X-ray’ of country, Cong will conduct it: Rahul at Rajasthan poll rally

Gandhi said the Cong will conduct caste census in Rajasthan if it comes to power and also do so at the national level if the party forms the govt at the Centre.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st November 2023 2:36 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI)

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised the caste census pitch, describing it as an ‘X-ray’ of the country.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“If it is not known whose population is how much, then how will we talk about participation,” he said while addressing an election rally in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur.

Gandhi said the Congress will conduct caste census in Rajasthan if it comes to power and also do so at the national level if the party forms the government at the Centre.

MS Education Academy

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, he said earlier the PM used to say he is from OBC but the day he (Gandhi) raised the demand of caste census, Modi started saying there is only once caste in India- the poor.

Also Read
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi at poll rally in Rajasthan

“Modi said there is only one caste in the country- the poor but he did not say that there is another caste of billionaires also. That is Adani, Ambani’s caste. They have a special caste,” he said.

The former Congress president charged that Modi’s job is to divert public attention while Adani pickpockets and added that “they are a team”.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st November 2023 2:36 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button