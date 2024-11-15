Caste survey to provide reservations in proportion to population: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday clarified that the ongoing caste census survey in the state is being carried out to provide reservations in proportion to the population of each community. Reddy highlighted that this survey is essential for achieving fair social benefits.

Speaking at Children’s Day celebrations at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister explained that officials are visiting homes across the state for this survey. He encouraged students to inform their parents about the survey and to support officials by cooperating fully.

Revanth Reddy also addressed rumours and false information being spread about the census, assuring that it is not aimed at stopping any welfare schemes. Instead, he described it as a “large-scale health checkup” for society, meant to gather information for fair and equal support.

The Chief Minister urged students to help counter any false claims against the survey, calling those who oppose it “traitors” working against social equality.

He highlighted that the census will strengthen the state’s welfare programs and ensure fair reservation policies based on accurate population data.