Catch Sania Mirza today at THIS Ramzan expo in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Have you ever dreamed of meeting your favorite celebrities in person? It’s a dream come true for many fans to spot their favorite stars out in public. Just catching a single glimpse of them can leave fans feeling starstruck and overjoyed.

And guess what? Today, March 30, might just be your lucky day if you’re in Hyderabad! You have the chance to see and meet the global icon Sania Mirza in person. Where? Only at Hyderabad’s much-talked about Ramzan expo – Daawat-e-Ramzan, hosted by Sania’s sister Anam Mirza.

Daawat-e-Ramzan is happening at Kings Palace in Gudimalkapur. It started on March 27 and will continue until April 10, offering an exciting lineup of activities. It features a wide range of stalls showcasing a variety of food, clothes, jewelery, and other products. Visitors can expect to savour some of the best Ramzan delicacies, including haleem, kebabs, biryanis, and sweets.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon inaugurated the event on Wednesday evening.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Sania Mirza and experience the festivities at Daawat-e-Ramzan!