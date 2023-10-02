Catholic priest joins saffron camp in Kerala

“ I don’t agree to the common belief that the BJP is not the party for Christians,” said Mattem.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 7:32 pm IST
Catholic priest, Rev Kuriakose Mattem Join saffron party

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala unit of the BJP on Monday got a prize catch after 62-year-old Catholic priest, Rev Kuriakose Mattem, the vicar of the St Thomas Catholic Church in Idukki district, joined the saffron party.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Speaking to IANS, BJP’s Idukki district President K.S. Aji said the party is presently running a membership campaign.

Also Read
Giriraj Singh terms Bihar govt’s caste-based survey as false

“After we came to know that Rev Kuriakose Mattem was interested in joining our party, we went and met him and he agreed that he would take party membership which has been given,” said Aji.

MS Education Academy

“Rev Kuriakose Mattem is of the opinion that there is a wrong impression about the BJP, as many things are not correctly presented,” Aji said.

“ I don’t agree to the common belief that the BJP is not the party for Christians,” said Mattem.

In Kerala, Christians constitute about 18 per cent of the state’s 3.30 crore population.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 7:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button