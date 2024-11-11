Cathy Pacific to resume Hong Kong-Hyderabad direct flight service

Hyderabad: Cathay Pacific (CX) is set to resume its direct passenger flight service from Hong Kong to Hyderabad beginning March 30, 2025. The route restoration marks a major expansion of Cathay Pacific’s Indian network and further solidifies Hong Kong’s role as a key aviation hub.

Hong Kong to Hyderabad flights

Cathay Pacific currently operates 31 weekly return flights connecting four Indian cities with Hong Kong, offering essential connectivity between the two regions. By March 30, this frequency is expected to grow to 39 weekly returns, increasing further to 43 by September 1, 2025.

With the expanded schedule, Cathay Pacific will offer twice-daily flights to Delhi to meet strong demand, while Mumbai will have ten weekly flights. Daily services will continue for Bengaluru and Chennai, and five weekly flights will be added to Hyderabad, completing this significant network expansion.

Cathay Pacific’s Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, Lavinia Lau, expressed excitement about relaunching the non-stop service, noting Hyderabad’s rich cultural significance and status as a major tech hub.

“This resumption reinforces our strong presence in India and highlights our commitment to expanding services in this key market,” said Lau. “We aim to foster cultural connections and support trade between Hong Kong and India.”