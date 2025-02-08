Cat’s fur colour ignites dispute over its ownership in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A modern-day incident, reminiscent of the classic stories of Akbar Birbal now confronts Nalgonda Town police as they try to determine the owner of a cat based on the colour of its coat.

A peculiar dispute has been boiling in Rahmath Nagar after Pushpalatha, a private school teacher accused her neighbour of stealing her cat which had gone missing six months ago. In her complaint to the police, the teacher stated that her cat with milky white fur had gone missing six months ago but recently she spotted a similar cat with brown fur in her neighbour’s possession.

Her neighbour, who is a businessman, asserted that along with the brown-fur cat, he owns five other cats and hence has no reason to steal Pusphalatha’s cat. The cat was taken to a government veterinary doctor who confirmed that the cat naturally has brown fur and has not been dyed, as was alleged by Pushpalatha.

Still the teacher refused to relent and the cat’s fur was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to determine its actual colour. For now a report is awaited by the police to determine the real owner of the cat.