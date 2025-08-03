Video: Cattle traders tied, beaten up by BJP workers in West Bengal

A group of Muslim cattle traders were allegedly assaulted by angry Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in West Bengal’s Durgapur on Friday, August 1, accusing them of ‘smuggling cows’ and calling them ‘Bangladeshis.’

A video of the incident has surfaced online, where around 15-20 saffron party workers are seen tying up the Muslim traders before making them do sit-ups while holding their ears. They then proceeded to cut the ropes off the cows and released them.

West Bengal: Two days ago, BJP members caught a group of Muslims carrying cattle for farming purpose in Durgapur. The goons while shouting religious slogans, severely beat them up, Tied their hands, forced them to do sit ups while holding their ears. The mob was led by BJP member… pic.twitter.com/mMoKBrfXo4 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 2, 2025

The incident occurred within the limits of Coke Oven police station.

Police registered cases against them. Parijat Ganguly, a member of the BJP’s youth association (BJYM), has been named as the prime accused.

So far, two people, Deepak Das and Anish Bhattacharya, have been arrested. Police raids are being conducted to apprehend the rest.

The West Bengal police in an X post stated, “Two persons belonging to the minority community, while carrying cattle for farming purpose were detained and severely beaten up yesterday in Durgapur by some hooligans belonging to a particular political party. A case has been registered over the incident and two of the miscreants have already been arrested. Raids are on to apprehend all those involved. None will be spared.”

They further warned that no one is allowed to create a dent in the state’s inclusivity and harmony and said “We always have, and always will, demonstrate zero tolerance for religious bigotry of any kind. Let that message be loud and clear.”