Caught on camera: Hyderabad man rides bike drinking alcohol

The man can be seem navigating traffic while he keeps sipping from the bottle.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Man riding a two-wheeler while drinking alcohol in Hyderabad, captured at night.

Hyderabad: A video purportedly showing a man riding a two-wheeler while drinking alcohol on the Lakdi-Ka-Pul bridge late on Sunday night, July 12, has been circulating online.

The video, shot by another rider travelling behind him, shows the man steering the bike with one hand while drinking from a bottle with the other.

The man can be seem navigating traffic while he keeps sipping from the bottle. The incident has since goine viral on social media.

Subhan Bakery

Police told Siasat.com that they were unaware of the incident until it surfaced online, and since no complaint has been filed, no case has been registered so far.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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