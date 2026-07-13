Caught on camera: Hyderabad man rides bike drinking alcohol

Hyderabad: A video purportedly showing a man riding a two-wheeler while drinking alcohol on the Lakdi-Ka-Pul bridge late on Sunday night, July 12, has been circulating online.

The video, shot by another rider travelling behind him, shows the man steering the bike with one hand while drinking from a bottle with the other.

The man can be seem navigating traffic while he keeps sipping from the bottle. The incident has since goine viral on social media.

Police told Siasat.com that they were unaware of the incident until it surfaced online, and since no complaint has been filed, no case has been registered so far.