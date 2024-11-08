Caught on camera! Vijay Devarakonda falls from stairs, video viral

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda, Tollywood’s heartthrob famous for his stylish looks and glam appearances, is back in the news — but this time, for an unexpected reason.

A latest video of Vijay slipping on stairs as he exited a building has gone viral, capturing fans’ attention. Showing his usual charm, he quickly recovered with help from his team and even posed for photos with fans right after.

While this recent slip was minor, Vijay has been dealing with a more serious challenge on set. During a fight scene in his upcoming movie with director Gowtham Tinnanuri, tentatively titled VD 12, Vijay injured his shoulder.

Despite the pain, he pushed through without taking a break, showing his dedication to the project. Producer Naga Vamsi recently shared that VD 12 could be released in two parts, with the second part depending on the first part’s success — adding to fans’ anticipation.

Vijay’s team confirmed he’s undergoing physical therapy and rehab to manage the shoulder pain while continuing to shoot. They assured fans he’s handling the discomfort well, showing his commitment to delivering a great performance.

Exciting Role in VD 14

Apart from VD 12, Vijay is also set to star in VD 14, a high-budget period war drama where he’s expected to play a king. Filming is likely to start in early 2025, and fans are eager to see him in this grand role.