Cauvery dispute: ‘Will explain to Centre situation in Karnataka’, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he will attend the International Conference on Dam Safety at Jaipur in Rajasthan and explain about the existing situation in connection with the Cauvery dispute.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Sadashivanagar, Shivakumar stated that Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat is participating in the event and he will meet him in person.

“An emergency all-party meeting has been called regarding the Cauvery issue. Senior leaders without bringing in political differences will give suggestions. Ministers for Irrigation from all states are participating in the meeting being held at Jaipur. We will take the opinion of the legal experts and the Union Minister for Water Resources would be convinced about the existing situation in Karnataka,” he said.

When asked about former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that he won’t be able to attend the all-party meeting, Shivakumar stated, the decision was taken on Tuesday night after discussing with the CM. “There is no fault on his part. He can give suggestions from wherever he is. Even we had important programmes. The Chief Minister had cancelled two important programmes,” he said.

When asked about show cause notice to Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad for going against CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar maintained that it does not come under his purview. “Discipline has been maintained in the party since long. The decision is left to the high command,” he said.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) in its latest recommendation has asked the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water for 25 days from Wednesday onwards.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar had stated that the state was in no position to release the water as it did not have enough storage for drinking water purposes.

The matter is coming before the higher authority, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Shivakumar had also stated that the officers have been told to convey that the state is in no position to release water. The Supreme Court had already stated that it wouldn’t interfere in the matter.