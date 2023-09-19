Cauvery water sharing row: Crucial meeting to be held in Delhi on Wed

T.B. Jayachandra, Special Representative of the Karnataka government in Delhi, has been engaging in preliminary meetings which are being held at the Karnataka Bhavan.

Cauvery River (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: An important meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday in Delhi to discuss the Cauvery water sharing row, projects in Karnataka which are waiting for the Union government’s approval, and drought relief matters for the southern state.

Union ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs hailing from the state will participate in this crucial meeting. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will also to attend the meeting.

The meeting on Wednesday, to be chaired by Siddaramaiah, has been convened as the Prime Minister and all the union Uinisters will be present in the national capital given the ongoing special session of the Parliament.

