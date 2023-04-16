CBI asked me about 56 questions; entire excise policy case is false: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the CBI asked him around 56 questions regarding the excise policy case and he answered them all.

“I want to say that the entire excise policy case is false. They do not have any evidence that the AAP is wrong. It’s a result of dirty politics,” he told reporters.

#WATCH | CBI questioning conducted for 9.5 hours. Entire alleged liquor scam is fake, AAP is 'kattar imaandaar party'. They want to finish AAP but the country's people are with us…: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks after nine hours of CBI questioning in excise policy case pic.twitter.com/ODnCGKv7R3 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

He was speaking to the media at his residence after around nine hours of questioning by the probe agency.

“AAP is a kattar honest party. We did nothing wrong. They asked me 56 questions. The total case is fake. They don’t have anything against us. No evidence. The entire case is bad politics,” Kejriwal said.

As of now, no date has been given to Kejriwal for the second round of questioning.

Thanking the CBI officials for their “hospitality”, Kejriwal said, “They asked me questions in a friendly and harmonious manner. I answered all the questions asked by them.”

“The CBI asked around 56 questions regarding the excise policy, including when and why the policy was started,” he added.

The AAP chief, who arrived at the heavily fortified agency headquarters at around 11 am in his official black SUV, was taken to the first-floor office of the Anti Corruption Branch where he was quizzed by the investigation team, officials said.

A team of senior officials recorded his statement. The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the matter and now they are all set to file a supplementary charge sheet.

Kejriwal was asked about AAP leader Vijay Nair, businessman Sameer Mahendru and how the policy got leaked before it was implemented.

Delhi’s then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and the ED in the case and is presently behind bars.

The Delhi Police had imposed Section 144 in and around the CBI’s headquarters to avoid any problems and detained 1,305 AAP workers.

(With inputs from agencies)