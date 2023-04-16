Delhi Excise scam case: CBI grills Kejriwal for nine hours

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam later over 9 hours before ending at around 8.15 p.m.

#WATCH | CBI questioning conducted for 9.5 hours. Entire alleged liquor scam is fake, AAP is 'kattar imaandaar party'. They want to finish AAP but the country's people are with us…: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks after nine hours of CBI questioning in excise policy case pic.twitter.com/ODnCGKv7R3 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

#UPDATE | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves the CBI office after nine hours of questioning in the liquor policy case. https://t.co/6KTfu5RB8H pic.twitter.com/yHVay3w7uM — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Kejriwal, who joined the probe at the CBI headquarters at 11.05 a.m., was asked about AAP leader Vijay Nair, businessman Sameer Mahendru and how the policy got leaked before it was implemented.

A team of senior officials recorded his statement.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the matter and now they are all set to file a supplementary charge sheet.

Delhi’s then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and the ED in the case and is presently behind bars.

The Delhi Police had imposed Section 144 in and around the CBI’s headquarters to avoid any problems and detained 1,305 AAP workers.