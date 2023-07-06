CBI books Pune-based firm in Rs 91.92 cr loan fraud case

After lodging the FIR, the CBI conducted searches at various locations in and around Pune

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th July 2023 7:00 pm IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday that it has registered a case based on complaint filed by Union Bank of India against K.J. Infrastructure Projects India Pvt Ltd, a Pune-based firm, its directors, and Wing Infrastructure Engineering Pvt Ltd in a loan fraud case amounting Rs 91.91 crore.

K.J. Infrastructure Projects and its promoters availed credit facilities from UBI on the basis of manipulated statements in order to draw higher volume of amounts from the bank. Later, they diverted the proceeds into the accounts of its related and associated companies without its end utilisation. Due to this, the bank suffered a loss of Rs 91.92 crore.

After lodging the FIR, the CBI conducted searches at various locations in and around Pune, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, hard disks, and electronic gadgets from the premises of the accused.

